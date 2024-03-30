Terry Bonar

December 30, 1940 – March 20, 2024

Terry Randle Bonar, 83, a resident of The Villages, Florida, passed away on March 20, 2024, following a Veteran Pinning Ceremony provided by Vitas Hospice and Home Instead health care service while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Terry was born on December 30, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, to his parents, Austin and Dorothy (nee Jackson) Bonar. As a student at Steubenville High School (Big Red), he excelled on the golf team, where he participated in match play with Jack Nicklaus. After graduating in 1958, he attended Penn State University, obtaining a degree in Turfgrass Management in 1961. He began his long professional journey working at Canterbury Golf Club first as a crew member before taking a hiatus to serve his country as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Air Force, having served in Germany and Vietnam. After his military service, Terry started back to work at Canterbury Golf Club and, in May of 1970, married his love, Margaret.

Terry dedicated his professional career to Canterbury Golf Club, located in Beachwood, Ohio. Terry worked at Canterbury Golf Club from 1961 until his retirement in 2010. During his tenure as Assistant Superintendent, he helped Canterbury host many championship events, including the 1973 PGA Championship and the 1979 U.S. Amateur Championship. After 18 years as an assistant, Terry was named Golf Course Superintendent in 1984. In his 26 years as Superintendent, Terry hosted the 1984, 1985, and 1986 Senior TPC, the 1996 US Senior Open, and the 2009 Senior PGA Championship.

Throughout his career, Terry received many honors, including in 2003 the prestigious Mal McLaren Award, the highest honor given by the Northern Ohio Golf Course Superintendent Association (NOGCSA), and in 2009 he accepted the Green Section Award presented by the USGA to “recognize individuals who exemplify outstanding contributions and dedication to the game of golf through their work with turfgrass.” It was the members, his colleagues, and those that he mentored through Canterbury Golf Club that were foremost in his professional life and gave his life true meaning. His reputation as a golf course superintendent meant everything to him and he made his family very proud.

Terry was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Diane Ward and is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret (nee Taskey), daughter Kerri (Tom) Bonar-Giannaros, stepdaughters Cheryl (Don) Martin-Knight, Gayle (Milan) Siebert, brother AJ Bonar, nephews Aaron (Jody) Bonar, David (Roxanne) Bonar, and grandchildren Amanda Martin, Colleen Ward (Robert), Kathleen Ward, and Keith Martin.

A Celebration of Life in Mount Dora, Florida, is being planned to honor our loved one Terry, date to be determined.

Memorials can be made to the GCSAA Foundation to support First Green, a STEM education program for youth. The GCSAA Foundation is a 501c3

GCSAA Foundation – Campaign (snwbll.com).