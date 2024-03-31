Janet Lee Bartok

April 18, 1945 – March 21, 2024

Janet (nee Yager) Bartok, age 78 of The Villages, Florida, died peacefully at home on March 21, 2024. She was born on April 18, 1945 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Yager, and grew up in Richeyville, Pennsylvania. She was a 1963 graduate of Beth-Center High School. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Robert Bartok. They were married for 54 wonderful years during which they enjoyed many romantic beach getaways, and also golf vacations with family and friends. Jan was devoted to Bob and grateful for all his help and support through her illness.

Jan worked as a Processing Services Technician at LTV Steel Company in Cleveland, Ohio. She developed deep and lasting friendships with her co-workers there. In their retirement, she and Bob found the perfect location in The Villages. She enjoyed the post golf lunches with the golfers and their wives, and greatly valued the friendships made in that group. She spent her time involved in various activities and clubs where she especially enjoyed her Diamond Art. She was a proud member of the The Villages’ High School Booster Club and dedicated her time to the scholarship committee. She found relaxation in watching QVC and Hallmark Christmas movies. She never missed an opportunity to send a card for birthdays, holidays, or just because she wanted to. Most of all, she loved being “Aunt Jan” and spending time visiting with her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews that she adored.

Jan made countless trips to Chicago to support them in their dance, theatre, and sporting events, and she braved many cold Christmases to see them open their presents. When everyone came to Florida to visit, she was happy to walk many endless miles at the Disney parks, sign them up for Camp Villages’ activities, and spend time watching them swim at the pool. She always looked forward to the Bartok Family Reunions and catching up on all the families’ accomplishments. She had numerous lifelong friends from Richeyville, and relished the chance to attend every Beth-Center High School class reunion. That also gave her an opportunity to buy some Steelers gear for the kids.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, and her cherished sisters Judy (the late Andy) Troyan and Jackie Pohill, and dear sister-in-law Betty (the late Bob) Webb. She will be loved eternally by her sister JoAnne (David) Rable. She will be missed dearly by her brother-in-law John (Ellen) Bartok. Jan was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews, and even more great-nieces and nephews. They will all remember the love and joy that she shared with them.

Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N. Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 at St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield, FL 34491. A private Interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the American Cancer Society or the Lupus Foundation of America to honor Janet.