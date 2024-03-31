Sharlene H. Bailey, 90, of Oxford, passed away on March 22, 2024, at the Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield. Fl. She was born in Webster, Fl on February 22, 1934.

Sharlene is preceded in death by her husband Clyde “Mann Bailey. survived by Sons Greg Perry(Kim), Mark Perry(Fiancee Valerie), Grandchildren Dustin Perry(Lauren), Melissa Perry, Shiloh Cribbs(Jason), Korey Perry, and Great Grandchildren, Jayden, Caleb, Wyatt, Mason, Luke, Addilynne, and Abbigale, Siblings Sister Betty Knoblock(Phil), Brother Teddy Hayes, Niece Jennifer Croft, Nephew Michael Croft(Lisa) and many loving friends.

Sharlene was active in community activities, along with being an avid Florida Gator Fan. She served on the Marion County School Board for eight years. Sharlene spent many years in Real Estate in Central Florida.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Belleview, Fl for 50 years serving in Education and Music Ministry. Upon her marriage she continued her love of education and music in the First Baptist Church of Oxford, Fl.

Sharlene’s Celebration of Life will be held April 1, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Oxford, 4060 County Rd. 108, Oxford, Fl. Visitation will be from 1:00

to 2:00 P.M. followed by the service. Committal will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5740 S. Pine St., Ocala, Fl.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be sent to First Baptist Church of Oxford, Music Ministry, mailing address P.O. Box 5. Oxford, Fl 34484.