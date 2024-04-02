David E. Barth passed away at his home in The Villages, Florida on March 20, 2024.

He was born in Syracuse NY in February 1941 to Eberhard and Ruth (Liegel) Barth, the first of 4 children. Growing up in Cazenovia NY, he graduated from Cazenovia Central School in 1959 before enlisting in the Navy. Following his naval service he lived in a number of places, including Boston, New York, and a number of cities in Switzerland, all the while taking classes at nearby universities. He obtained an accounting degree from SUNY Binghamton before settling in Albany where he worked as a field auditor for the NYS DMV. Following retirement he moved to Florida, escaping the NY winters.

He is survived by his 2 brothers, Michael of Hendersonville NC and Eric of Liverpool NY, along with a sister Eleanor also of The Villages FL. In addition he has a number of nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and several cousins in NY and Switzerland.

Following David’s preferences, there will be no visitation or services.