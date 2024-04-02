Robert Ackerman

Robert “Bob” Leroy Ackerman of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on March 17, 2024 at the age of 85, at Ocala Reginal Hospital, after a short stay for an acute pancreatitis attack. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Marlene, and several of his children as he received the Last Rites and they continued saying their last farewells to him until he passed. We believe he is now with our Lord, having been a lifelong and faithful Catholic his whole life. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida, and with Marlene at Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield, Florida, and Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Bob was born on October 19, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Leroy Manecke and Mary Theresa (Ziolkowski) Ackerman, both deceased. He spent his formative years growing up on the near south east side of Milwaukee. As a child, he always hung out around the airport, with the 128 Air Force Reserves Refueling Division beginning his love for airplanes, especially the WWII Warbirds and he attended air shows whenever possible. Bob also loved Civil War and WWII history and was a member of the WWII Club. Following his parent’s path, he was an avid USTA tennis player with the Kozy Tennis Club, ranked at the 3.5 level, and loved playing doubles with his longtime partner, and friend, Dick (Eve) Farrell. Bob excelled in all sports, and followed all his Wisconsin teams in football, baseball, and basketball. After graduating from Notre Dame H.S., he completed one year at Marquette University. Bob also served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves in the Combat Engineers Division. As his career progressed, he became a founding partner of MBA Corporation, serving various manufacturers as a sales representative for the Wisconsin area specializing in hydronic systems. His company was well respected in the industry and won many sales awards.

Bob and Marlene always loved vacationing on Florida beaches using their timeshares. In retirement, they decided to purchase a home in The Villages, Florida and for the past 16 years they have enjoyed the sunshine, mild weather and easily available entertainment. Bob always loved bicycling in Milwaukee and brought this love to explore the golf cart paths throughout The Villages. Among his other interests, he enjoyed taking walks or golf cart rides through our neighborhoods and to the natural areas in our community including the springs, lakes and creeks. Bob always loved being in the sunshine, maybe that is what gave him that special inner glow that we all loved about him. We also remember him for his beautiful, sparkling light blue eyes, his winning smile and his heart warming laugh. He was an extraordinary man, kind, thoughtful, caring, loving, and always faithful to his God. Bob’s passing leaves us all with so many wonderful moments to remember and treasure until we are reunited with him and our Lord in heaven.

In addition to his loving wife, Marlene (Schick) of 33 years, Bob is survived by his four children, Michael (Lori) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Robert (Maricar) of Waukesha, Wisconsin, John (Dawn) of Eagle, Wisconsin and Margaret (John) Mullen of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene (John) Czarnezki of Greendale, Wisconsin and survived by his sisters Carol (Tom, deceased) Spidell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sue (Kevin) Puder of Kenosha, Wisconsin, his brother, Brother Paul Ackerman of Chicago, Illinois and sister-in-law, Patricia (Dennis, deceased) Schick of Hartford, Wisconsin. He will be greatly missed by many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially his lifelong friend, Patrick Czerwinski of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Treasured memories of Bob will keep him alive in all of our loving hearts, and may God bless each of you with His grace and peace. A celebration of Bob’s wonderful life is being planned for early September at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in New Berlin, Wisconsin, date to be decided. In place of flowers, the family would appreciate any memorial gifts be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or De La Salle Blackfeet School (www.dlsbs.org).