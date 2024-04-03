Keith John Holden Sr.

August 25, 1942 – March 30, 2024

Keith John Holden Sr., 81, The Villages, Florida passed away on March 30, 2024 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Keith was born on August 25, 1942 in Lebanon, New Hampshire to his parents Gordon M. Holden and Jacqueline A. (Emery) Holden.

Keith and his loving wife Mary Lou moved to The Villages, Florida 3 years ago from Shakopee, Minnesota. He was of the Christian faith. Keith was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and being surrounded by his loving family. Keith had worked as a Buyer for Somody Supply Corporation with over 30 plus years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years: Mary Lou Holden of The Villages, FL; a daughter: Melissa Ann Lindstrom and her husband Chris of The Villages, FL; a son: Keith John Holden, Jr. of Spring, TX; a sister: Muriel Holden of Athol, MA; a brother: Lee Holden and his wife Betty of Lawton, OK; two grandchildren: Devin Holden and Dylan Holden and several loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 12:00PM (Noon) at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Craig Attaway Officiating. Interment to follow the service at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army. A Gathering will take place prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00AM till the hour of service.

The family requests donations to be made in lieu of flowers to the Disabled American Veterans at https://help.dav.org in Keith’s loving memory.