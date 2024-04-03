79.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
By Staff Report
May 24, 1947 – March 25, 2024

Michael Wayne Senecal, 76, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Mike was born, on May 24, 1947 in Muskegon, Michigan to Wayne and Shirley Senecal. He graduated from North Muskegon High School in 1965 and then continued his education at the University of Miami, Coral Gables where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He also proudly served in the US Army. Before retirement and moving to Florida, he and his wife, Sharon lived in St. Joseph, Mi.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Senecal, daughter, Brittney Senecal, step-son, Jon Johnson (Tawna), sister, Joann Vales, brother, Tom Senecal (Deb), step-brothers, Dan Fortenbacher (Sue) and Jeff A. Fortenbacher (Corinne)

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Wayne H Senecal, his mother, Shirley Herbert, stepfather, Gene Herbert, step mother, Gloria Senecal, brother, Kevin Senecal, step-son, Deacon Bennett and brother-in-law, Rick Vales.

There will be no funeral service scheduled per Mike’s wishes, but a celebration of his life is expected to be held at a later date.

