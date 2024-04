Gertrude Goyette, 90, of The Villages, passed away on March 30, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice House located in The Villages, Florida.

Gertrude was born February 19, 1934 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Adrien and Louise Lemarier. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Goyette.

Gertrude is survived by her three children; Diane Boisvert (Daughter), Nancy Turgeon (Daughter), Ronald Goyette (Son), her eight grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren. The family will be planning an inurnment service in New Hampshire at a later date.