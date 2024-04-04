Hans W. Schapsmeier, 94, of The Villages went to be with his Lord on March 29, 2024.

Born on September 15, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio from immigrant German parents. He grew up in the suburb of Lyndhurst. He was active in track while a student at the local Brush High School, excelling in the high jump. Many close friendships formed during school years continued later for many long years. He earned a Bachelor’s degree With Honors in Mechanical Engineering at Case Institute of Technology, which later became a part of Case Western University. His career focused primarily on the process chemical and petroleum refining industries.

As a project manager he managed the design and construction of many new or expanded process plants, both domestic and international. He was an active member of the Cleveland Engineering Society, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Construction Industry Institute, and American Arbitration Association. 1955 marked a traumatic turning point in his life. As a result of seeing the movie, “A Man Called Peter” — the true story of the immigrant Scottish pastor of a large church in Washington, D.C. – he accepted Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord of his life for evermore. Through circumstances that only the Lord could have orchestrated, it also led him, while doing a two-year stint in the Army, to meet the love of his life, MarJean Fredrickson, who happened to be a member of that church. The opening words in their marriage ceremony, taken from Psalm 127, were “Except the Lord build the house they labor in vain that build it”. This became the motto for all of their marriage. In the years that followed they were active in church life, serving at times in youth leadership, as a church board member, and as treasurer. At the time of MarJean’s death in November 2020 Hans and MarJean had been married 63 years.

Most of their years together were lived in the Cleveland area. They raised two children: Damon (now deceased) and Miriam Baer, who lives with her husband Bill in The Villages. In the early 90’s they lived temporarily in Singapore, where Hans was sent to manage construction of a large industrial project. Living in this interesting foreign culture was one of the highlights of their marriage.

After retirement they moved to The Villages in 2011, where each enjoyed pursuing their recreational passions – Quilting for MarJean and Bridge for Hans. And now, in the words of the Apostle Paul, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL.