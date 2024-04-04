57.9 F
Oscar Stephen Lovering

By Staff Report
October 12, 1944 – April 1, 2024

Oscar Stephen Lovering of The Villages, passed away on March 26, 2024, at home in The Villages.

Oscar was born in Anaheim, California to Lester Buzz Lovering and Velma Ruth Lovering on October 12, 1944. He graduated from Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, California. He married Linda Susan Lovering on November 27, 2004, in Woodsboro, Maryland. He worked as a security supervisor for Frederick Community College for 20 years. He served in the United States Army for 20 years with several honorary awards.

Oscar enjoyed his retirement in The Villages playing golf, dancing with the Pattern Partner clubs and ballroom clubs, karaoke clubs, and singing with the Off Broadway Players and Starlight Players in various plays. Oscar was an avid hunter in Maryland and Florida.

Oscar is preceded in death by both parents, sister Linda Newhouse, and son Stephen Wayne Lovering Albright. He is survived by spouse Linda Lovering, daughter Yvonne Lovering, sons Steven Oxendine, Anthony Oxendine, and Brian and wife Iwona Oxendine. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held on April 13, 2024, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. Visitation 10:30 A.M. Service 11:00-12:00 Lunch at 12:00 The Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Florida Cancer Specialist and Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages.

