Dani Sue Johnson, 66, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away Friday, March 22, 2024. She was born November 19, 1957, in Michigan to Richard and Doloris (Green) Nolan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her middle daughter DeBecca Johnson; her best friend and sister Dawn Kay Darnell. Mr. Johnson and all of her aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her daughters, DeAnna Marie Johnson, DeChylia Kay Johnson and Son in law, Brian Riggs; grand babies: Hayley, Gabbie, Kayley, Lawrence, Kaitlynn, Braden, Brilynn, Breanna, Bentley, Colton and Easton; nieces: Casey Darnell, Amanda Darnell; nephew, Derek Nolan and their children. She’s also survived by her older brother David Nolan who she was close with.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dani’s name may be made to Deanna Johnsons cash app.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

She loved spending winter in Florida with her daughters and most of her grandchildren. She spent her summers in Michigan where her brother, nieces and their children were located. She spent a lot of time there with her oldest grandchild, Hayley.

She also spent every weekend at Butler motor Speedway. She was a loyal race fan for more then 35 yrs. She was strong, smart, caring, stubborn, independent and the most wonderful woman. She raised 3 daughters on her own and taught them that no matter what; they were enough!

Dani will truly be missed by so many.