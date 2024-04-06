Joseph A. Carter

55.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 6, 2024
By Staff Report
Seabrook, NH – Joseph A. “Joe” Carter, 72, of Seabrook, formerly a 15 year resident of The Villages in Florida, passed away Monday April 1, 2024.

Born in Haverhill, MA on February 22, 1952 the son of the late John E. and Mary (O’Shea) Carter. Raised in Haverhill, he graduated from Haverhill High School with the Class of 1970.

Joe worked in Security for most of his career, lastly for Brookdale Senior Living in The Villages.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed surfing in his younger years. Joe loved animals, especially his cat, Woody and his dogs Bella and Autumn.

Surviving family members include his siblings, John E. “Jack” Carter Jr. of Methuen, MA, Owen Carter of Hampton, NH and Kathie Campbell of Seabrook, NH and his niece, Kimberly Giuffre and nephew, Ryan Demeritt.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Joe’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, NH.

