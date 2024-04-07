Mary Chislak

Mary E. Baumann Chislak, 82, passed away on April 1, 2024 peacefully at her home in the Villages, FL after battling a long illness.

Mary graduated from Massapequa High School in Long Island, NY in 1959 and then attended Secretarial School to obtain her certifications. She spent 28 years working at a hospital as the Head Operating Room Scheduler and retired in 2008.

Mary was an avid seamstress and reader of mystery novels. She loved to fish in Montauk, NY, crochet and knit. Her love for music was an inspiration to all of us.

Mary is survived by her husband of 33 years, Walter Chislak, daughter Janine and son- in-law Thomas, daughter Heather and son-in-law Frank, son Scott; 3 step children, Walter Jr, Kristen and Michael; one grandson Nicolas; and 5 step grandchildren Frankie, Cordelia, Everleigh, Clark and Juliana.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care given by Compassionate Care Hospice.

An upcoming celebration of life will be held in Broward County, Fl, where Mary lived for 38 years. Venue, date and time will be communicated to family and friends.