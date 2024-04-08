Suspected shoplifter arrested in theft of hair dye and makeup at Walmart

A suspected shoplifter was arrested after allegedly stealing hair dye and makeup at Walmart.

Yasmeen Reyes, 29, of Summerfield, fled on foot at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after she allegedly stole the beauty products as well as clothing at the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee confronted Reyes when she was seen consuming food and drink products for which she had not paid.

When a deputy caught up with Reyes, she claimed she was “walking home.” The deputy checked Reyes’ handbag and found makeup and a hair dye kit. She was also wearing clothing stolen from the store.

A criminal history check revealed a previous arrest on theft charge in Marion County.

Reyes was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $150 bond