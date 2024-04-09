DUI suspect calls field sobriety exercises ‘high pressure situation’

A drunk driving suspect who had admitted he had been drinking beer called field sobriety exercises a “high pressure situation.”

Brandon Thomas Hall, 32, of Fruitland Park, was driving a truck with a partially obscured license plate in the wee hours Thursday when he was pulled over on Longview Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He identified himself as a landscaper and said he had been meeting with a prospective client. He admitted he had consumed three Coors Light beers.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but struggled.

“It’s kind of a high-pressure situation, is it not?” he asked the police officer.

Hall refused to provide a breath sample.

During the booking process, it was discovered that he had more than one driver’s license in his possession.

Hall was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and having more than one driver’s license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.