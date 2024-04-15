Nighttime at Lake Sumter Landing

In this nighttime shot of Lake Sumter Landing, the lights from Cody’s Original Roadhouse are reflected beautifully on the water. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
