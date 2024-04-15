68.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Nighttime at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

In this nighttime shot of Lake Sumter Landing, the lights from Cody’s Original Roadhouse are reflected beautifully on the water. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Nighttime at Lake Sumter Landing
Nighttime at Lake Sumter Landing

Letters to the Editor

Fake Christian is about to be revealed in court

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts Donald Trump’s fake Christianity will be unveiled in court this week.

Brenda Turner is right about flying of repugnant flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers praise for a letter from Brenda Turner, who took on the issue of political flags flying in The Villages.

Trump has left a trail of cheating on wives and in business

A Village of Calumet Grove resident says Trump’s documented trail of cheating on wives and in business speaks for itself. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our cut-through traffic worse than cut-through traffic in Winifred

A Village of Polo Ridge resident responds to a Village of Winifred resident upset about cut-through traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are golf managers checking the contractors’ work?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the managers of the golf courses are paying any attention to the work being performed by contractors.

