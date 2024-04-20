Webster votes against Ukraine funding championed by House speaker

Congressman Daniel Webster voted against funding for Ukraine but he and other MAGA Republicans failed to block passage of the $61 billion in military assistance for the war-torn country.

The measure championed by House Speaker Mike Johnson won with support from 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans in a special Saturday session. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, was among 112 GOP members who voted against the Ukraine funding.

“We did our work here, and I think history will judge it well,” Johnson said.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the vote and Johnson’s effort to get it over the top.

Webster issued a statement explaining his vote.

“While I have supported bills under President Trump that have responsibly provided Ukraine with the lethal assistance needed, I cannot vote for legislation that sends them a blank check. H.R. 8035 provides triple the amount of funding for Ukraine than Israel, with $13 billion for procurement without defining where and what that money will be spent. Had an amendment I voted for been adopted that limited Ukraine support strictly to lethal weaponry, similar to what President Trump provided during his administration, I could have supported the bill,” Webster said.