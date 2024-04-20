87.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Webster votes against Ukraine funding championed by House speaker

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Daniel Webster voted against funding for Ukraine but he and other MAGA Republicans failed to block passage of the $61 billion in military assistance for the war-torn country.

The measure championed by House Speaker Mike Johnson won with support from 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans in a special Saturday session. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, was among 112 GOP members who voted against the Ukraine funding.

“We did our work here, and I think history will judge it well,” Johnson said.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the vote and Johnson’s effort to get it over the top.

Webster issued a statement explaining his vote.

“While I have supported bills under President Trump that have responsibly provided Ukraine with the lethal assistance needed, I cannot vote for legislation that sends them a blank check. H.R. 8035 provides triple the amount of funding for Ukraine than Israel, with $13 billion for procurement without defining where and what that money will be spent. Had an amendment I voted for been adopted that limited Ukraine support strictly to lethal weaponry, similar to what President Trump provided during his administration, I could have supported the bill,” Webster said.

