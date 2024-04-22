65.2 F
The Villages
Monday, April 22, 2024
84-year-old Spruce Creeker arrested after violating judge’s order

By Staff Report
Frederick Hugler Moore
Frederick Hugler Moore

An 84-year-old Spruce Creek South man was arrested after violating a judge’s order.

Frederick Hugler Moore, who has been temporarily living at Villa De La Mesa in the Village of Rio Grande, was driving a white 2021 Kia Sportage Friday when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy who initiated a traffic stop, found that a non-expiring domestic violence injunction had barred Moore from visiting his home in Spruce Creek South in Summerfield, where the traffic stop took place. Moore said he goes back to the home “all the time” and “even stays there,” the report said.

The New Jersey native was arrested for violating an injunction. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

