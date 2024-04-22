73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 22, 2024
type here...

Singer recreates music of Celine Dion in show in The Villages

By Tony Violanti

A year ago, Jenene Caramielo was facing breast cancer reconstructive surgery. She found hope and inspiration in the music and life of Celine Dion.
“She has been my idol since childhood, and I needed her music and example,” Caramielo, 42, said Sunday evening. She performed a sold out Paisans Club concert in SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
The bond between Caramielo and Dion has grown stronger since Jenene was diagnosed with breast cancer a couple years ago. During Sunday’s show – called “Celebrating Celine” – Caramielo sang a Dion song called “Courage.”


 “That song truly has been an inspiration for me,” she said. “That song kept me going.”
On stage, Caramielo doesn’t try to imitate Dion. “Nobody can imitate Celine Dion,” she said. “I’m trying to tell my story through her music, with my voice. I’m looking at her music with my eyes.”

Jenene Caramielo like Celine Dion faced serious health challenges
Jenene Caramielo like Celine Dion faced serious health challenges.

Her first encounter with performing Dion’s music came when she was in the sixth grade. “I was in the school talent show,” Caramielo said. “I sang, ‘The Power of Love,’ and when I got on that stage and sang that song, I knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
Dion, like Caramielo, must cope with serious health issues.  Dion suffers from “stiff-person syndrome.” She recently posted online that “trying to overcome” stiff-person syndrome was “one of the hardest experiences” of her life.

Jenene Caramielo performs for the Paisans Club.
Jenene Caramielo performs for the Paisans Club.

Caramielo understands the challenge of combating a disease. “I’ve been through a lot, and Celine has been through a lot. That makes her music more special to me.”

She opened the show with a set of Dion’s songs. Caramielo has flowing brown hair and wore a red-sequined pantsuit.  She offered powerful vocals on “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “Power of Love” and “Because You Loved Me” and “All By Myself.”

Jenene Caramielo sings Celine Dion songs
Jenene Caramielo sings Celine Dion songs.

The set list included such Dion classics as: “Love Can Move Mountains,” “Where Does My Heart Beat Now,” “That’ the Way It Is,” “To Love You More,” and “A New Day Has Come.”
“Jenene is really special,” said Jerry Vicenti, who with his wife Annette, heads the Paisans Club. “Jenene’s a tremendous talent and that’s what we bring to our club.”
Caramielo is a classically-trained vocalist, who studied with the Civic Light Opera in Pittsburgh, and Carnegie Mellon University.  She has appeared in New York City clubs and also throughout Florida. She also has performed at the White House.
On stage, Caramielo is a dynamic presence with her graceful movements and wide-ranging vocals. She is equally at home with the spiritual reverence of “The Prayer,” but can rock out on “River Deep Mountain High.”
The climax came with “My Heart Will Go On,” and Caramielo put all her heart into that number.
Just like Celine Dion.

Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There are truly wonderful people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident expresses thanks for a kind couple who did him a huge favor. He does not know them, but he is very grateful.

Thank You Marsha Shearer

A Village of Piedmont resident expresses his thanks to Marsha Shearer for information in her recent Opinion piece. But we sense a little sarcasm.

People have a right to feel safe in their homes

A Fruitland Park woman who regularly travels on Cherry Lake Road expresses support for a Village of Caroline couple fighting to keep stockade-style fence to protect their property. Read her Letter to the Editor

No vending machines at recreation center

A Hacienda of Mission Hills resident is questing the lack of vending machines at a recreation center.

El Niño and golf maintenance in The Villages

A Village of Bonnybrook resident has heard news about golf maintenance crews being shifted around and wonders if it will mimic the El Niño effect. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos