Margaret Collier

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Margaret Hall Collier age 83 passed from this Earth on April 11, 2024. She was born on December 6, 1940 in Woodville, CA the 9th of 10 children born to Nettie and John Hall.

She was in her youth, an avid athlete. Later in life she became an excellent bowler and golfer. Peg retired in 1999 after 28 years of service working for the Department of Defense U.S. Marine Corps. In her career she achieved many accomplishments and awards and retired as the Inventory Control Officer for the United States Marine Corps. She loved her Marines and served her country proudly.

She and her husband Russel (Russ) Collier moved to The Villages in 1999. They enjoyed traveling, cruising, golfing and dancing. In their lives together they rescued from shelters 6 dogs and loved all animals. They were active members of The Villages Community and are deeply missed by friends and neighbors.

Peg is proceeded in death by her beloved husband Russ, her parents Nettie and John Hall. Her siblings Marie O’Brien, Virginia Dexter, Bill, Jack, Fred, Harold and Jim Hall.

She is survived by her daughters Sandy Brown of CA., and Jennifer Windham of Georgia. Her Brother Ted Hall of CA., and sister Pauline Hickman of Las Vegas, NV. She has four grandchildren Jason, Justin, Kay, Connor and five Great Grand Children.

