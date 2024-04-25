77.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 25, 2024
What is the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Daily Sun is an absolute joke! Just when I think The Daily Rag cannot get any worst, they outdo themselves.
Earlier this week, THE Major Top and Center of the Sports page is the very important News that a Villages High School Basketball player who washed out and hardly played at Alabama is NOW transferring to Michigan. Oh Thank God because I for one could hardly sleep and my blood pressure has risen worrying about this young man!
Forget about anything that happened in Baseball, Football trades, tennis, golf or the rest of the Sports world because Sam will now sit on the bench for The Wolverines! We also got another full page of updates about the The Villages High School sports on B4.
Although everyone enjoys nice stories and I am sure Sam and others are good kids, of the 120,000 residents of The Villages why do we have to be subjected to this constant coverage of children we do not even know to the extent they write about it on the Front Page and with full page coverage on another page of the Sports section.
I would rather read about softball, bowling and the ladies golf tournament since they are actually residents here staying busy and enjoying life.
I know The Daily Sun will never publish anything critical of life in The Villages so it does NO good to write them but I just have to ask, “What is the editorial value of this paper?” Doesn’t Executive Editor Bonita Miyagi and Associate Editor Nick Feely have ANY pride in what they publish? Or are they so beholding to the Morse Family that they have to write about ONLY what is directed to them to promote, publish and write about. I doubt any of the residents of The Villages (only those living in the family sections have children going to the high school), really care about these kids. Yet I guess it is the objective to make the parents of the children feel proud to be here. Forget the other over 110,000 people who could probably care less, but get it forced down their throats.
Oh well, my wife enjoys the crossword puzzle and the ads for garage sales, so unfortunately we will probably still pay for this rag.

Jack Callahan
Village of Belle Aire

 

