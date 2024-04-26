Golf course to reopen two years after ‘expedited’ drainage repair ordered

The Heron Executive Golf Course is scheduled to reopen next week, two years after an “expedited” drainage repair project was authorized by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In March 2022, frustrated neighbors in the Village of Sunset Pointe living near Hole #4 at the golf course appealed for help from PWAC. They were fed up with constant flooding and the accompanying stench and mosquitoes.

At the time, Don Wiley was chairman of PWAC and he called for the expedited $100,000 repair work at the course. Wiley has since moved on to serve as a Sumter County commissioner.

The Heron project got bogged down with design changes, late change orders, permitting and bidding. Finally, two years later, the project is nearly complete and the golf course will reopen on Friday, May 3.