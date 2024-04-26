69.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

Golf course to reopen two years after ‘expedited’ drainage repair ordered

By Meta Minton

The Heron Executive Golf Course is scheduled to reopen next week, two years after an “expedited” drainage repair project was authorized by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In March 2022, frustrated neighbors in the Village of Sunset Pointe living near Hole #4 at the golf course appealed for help from PWAC. They were fed up with constant flooding and the accompanying stench and mosquitoes.

Residents living near the Heron Executive Golf Course have been putting up with flooding
Residents living near the Heron Executive Golf Course were having a real problem with flooding in 2022.

At the time, Don Wiley was chairman of PWAC and he called for the expedited $100,000 repair work at the course. Wiley has since moved on to serve as a Sumter County commissioner.

The Heron project got bogged down with design changes, late change orders, permitting and bidding. Finally, two years later, the project is nearly complete and the golf course will reopen  on Friday, May 3.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What the heck is going on at Havana?

A Village of Mallory Square golfer is curious about the lack of activity at the Havana Championship Golf Course, which as been closed for more than six weeks.

The Developer should build a wall to help residents

A Village of De La Vista North resident has been reading about the Villagers fighting to keep their stockade fence on Cherry Lake Road. He says the Developer should build a wall.

Kudos to Barry Evans for ‘We were Pioneers’

A longtime resident of The Villages enjoyed Columnist Barry Evans piece on the “pioneers” of The Villages.

Couple in The Villages explains need for fence

A Village of Caroline couple lays out the difficult situation they are in as they fight to keep a fence in their backyard. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What is the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident questions the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos