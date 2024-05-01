89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Roseate spoonbill wading through pond on Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This beautiful roseate spoonbill, wading through a pond along the Hogeye Pathway, lifted a stick in search of food. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!

