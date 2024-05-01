88.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Villager who exposed himself at window faces judge at sentencing

By Staff Report
James Martin
A Villager who was charged with masturbating at his kitchen window has faced a judge at a sentencing hearing.

James L. Martin, 78, of the Village of Sanibel, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Sumter County Court to a charge of indecent exposure. He has been placed on probation for six months and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Martin had been “nude from the waist down masturbating in front of an open kitchen window” on Jan. 4when he “knocked on the window” to get a woman’s attention, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she looked, Martin “began vigorously masturbating while looking at the victim,” the report said.

The woman saw and described Martin’s sexual organ, including the color of his pubic hair.

When deputies arrived at Martin’s home at 3003 Twisted Oak Way, he admitted he was the only male at the residence. He said he had been “standing in front of his kitchen window masturbating” and said “that he does this for gratification,” the report said. He denied that he’d knocked on the window.

