Villager helps police nab his daughter who stole his pickup truck

A Villager helped police nab his daughter who stole his pickup truck.

Wendi Sue Alvir, 37, who lives with her father on McLaughlin Terrace in the Village of Chitty Chatty, was found in the early morning hours Thursday with the stolen red GMC pickup at Walmart in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The truck, which had been reported stolen by her father, was in the parking lot of the store, which was closed. Alvir “appeared to be fixing her hair” and had stepped outside the truck, which had been traced thanks to an Apple Airtag.

An officer drew his taser and approached Alvir who “refused to cooperate.” Alvir was placed in handcuffs, but the Colorado native struggled and pulled away from the officer. Members of the Fruitland Park Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to provide assistance.

An officer searched Alvir’s purse and found a .380-caliber compact Glock 42 firearm.

Alvir’s father said he wanted to see his daughter prosecuted. He had taken the truck to an individual who was going to install a “kill” switch. While the truck was with the installer, Alvir used a stolen key fob to snatch the truck. Sensing something like that might happen, the person who was to install the “kill” switch had put an Apple Airtag in the truck. Once the truck vanished, he and Alvir’s father used the Apple Airtag to track it to Walmart. Once they saw Alvir with the truck at Walmart, they called law enforcement.

Alvir was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, use of a firearm during commission of a crime and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,500 bond.