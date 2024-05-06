88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 6, 2024
Spruce Creek man on dirt bike flees across county line to evade arrest

By Staff Report
Kyle Fredrick Klug
Kyle Fredrick Klug

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man riding a dirt bike fled across the county line to evade arrest while being chased by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

Kyle Fredrick Klug, 42, who lives at 9029 SE 13th Loop in the gated community in Summerfield, was riding the unregistered dirt bike at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on SE Hwy. 42, according to an arrest report. A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop because the dirt bike did not have proper lighting and did not have a license plate.

Klug fled across the Lake County line, prompting the deputy to end the pursuit.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy reported finding the abandoned Honda CRF450R, which had the name “Kyle Klug,” on it.

The Marion County sheriff’s deputy who had initiated the original chase went to Del Webb Spruce Creek and spoke to a security guard, who confirmed that Klug had ridden the same dirt bike through the 55+ development and caused “issues” in the neighborhood. The security guard added that the dirt bike’s exhaust “was very loud.”

Klug was tracked down Sunday afternoon and taken into custody on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to register a vehicle. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,500 bond.

