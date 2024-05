Cathy Fiore of the Village of Chatham was thrilled to get her first hole-in-one.

She scored the lucky ace at Hole #4 at the Walnut Grove Executive Golf Course at 141 yards. She hit the ball with her driver and the shot was witnessed by her husband Michael, as well as Jim from the Village of Alhambra and Greg from the Village of Woodbury.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com