Florida Chamber poll shows presidential candidate with strong lead

The latest Florida Chamber of Commerce statewide poll finds both Donald Trump and Rick Scott leading their likely Democratic opponents.

Trump and Scott each lead their respective opponents among Hispanics, White voters and older voters.

The Florida Chamber’s poll shows that if the election for president of the United States were held today in Florida, Trump would lead President Joe Biden by a nine-point margin, 51-42 percent. Trump’s lead over Biden comes in part from holding greater support within his own party compared to Biden, with 89 percent of Republicans supporting Trump compared to just 79 percent of Democrats indicating they would vote for Biden. Trump also holds a sizable lead among Hispanic voters in Florida, with 58 percent of this key demographic compared to 31 percent of Hispanics who would vote for Biden.

The potential inclusion of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. does not appear to impact Trump’s lead in Florida. While Kennedy would currently win 10 percent of the vote in Florida according to the Florida Chamber’s poll, this support comes evenly from both main party candidates.

In the race for U.S. Senate in Florida, the Florida Chamber’s poll finds incumbent Senator Rick Scott starting with a double-digit lead over his likely Democratic opponent former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.