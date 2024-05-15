80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...

Sonny’s BBQ closes after more than a decade in The Villages

By Staff Report

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q has closed its doors after operating for more than a decade in The Villages.

Tuesday marked the restaurant’s final day of operation at 1128 Canal St. at Lake Sumter Landing.

“Though we never like to see our locations close, our promise to offer the best BBQ slathered in southern hospitality hasn’t changed,” the restaurant said in a note posted on the door Wednesday morning. “We’d love to welcome you to one of our nearby restaurants in Bushnell, Inverness and Belleview areas. We look forward to servin’ you soon!”

Sonny's at Lake Sumter Landing
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q operated for more than a decade at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Sonny’s restaurant chain dates back to 1968 when it was founded by Floyd “Sonny” Tillman in Gainesville. The company began franchising nine years later in 1977.  In 1991, Bob Yarmuth purchased the company and it grew to more than 100 locations.

Will you miss Sonny’s? What restaurant would you like to see take over this location? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is ‘hate speech’ hateful and does ‘misinformation’ misinform?

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Sunset Pointe resident tries to determine the truth about “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers information about neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals.

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

Photos