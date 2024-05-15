Sonny’s BBQ closes after more than a decade in The Villages

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q has closed its doors after operating for more than a decade in The Villages.

Tuesday marked the restaurant’s final day of operation at 1128 Canal St. at Lake Sumter Landing.

“Though we never like to see our locations close, our promise to offer the best BBQ slathered in southern hospitality hasn’t changed,” the restaurant said in a note posted on the door Wednesday morning. “We’d love to welcome you to one of our nearby restaurants in Bushnell, Inverness and Belleview areas. We look forward to servin’ you soon!”

The Sonny’s restaurant chain dates back to 1968 when it was founded by Floyd “Sonny” Tillman in Gainesville. The company began franchising nine years later in 1977. In 1991, Bob Yarmuth purchased the company and it grew to more than 100 locations.

Will you miss Sonny’s? What restaurant would you like to see take over this location? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com