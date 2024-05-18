89.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Jay Dee Scott

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Jay Dee Scott
Jay Dee Scott

Jay Dee Scott, 76, of The Villages, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2024.

Jay had many loves in his life – painting, sailing, wood-working, and most of all, his bride Karen of 20 years. In his later years, he found solace in his faith and openly shared his devotion to the Lord with everyone he encountered. Known affectionately as “Captain Jay,” he navigated his boat,, in Amelia Island, Florida, where fate led him to Karen.

Though he retired from his seafaring adventures long ago, his tales retained a freshness that captivated listeners. Oh, the stories of his sailboat racing days and all the vessels he manned! His profound love for literature and naval history was evident, and his boundless creativity was unparalleled.

Most importantly, his unwavering commitment to spreading the message of Jesus was truly inspiring. To those who affectionately called him “Gpa,” he gifted a childhood filled with adventure and joyous laughter. And for those who were lucky enough to call him friend, no doubt, their lives were forever changed.

