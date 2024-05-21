81.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Great experience in a church where anyone is welcome

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Deb and I did not want to hit either of the giant mega churches the Catholic franchise has in The Villages.
Not that there is anything wrong with them … St. Timothy’s is our family staple and a fine church if you want to stand in the back of a Publix superstore-size church. Again, a great church.
But there is something better, out in the wilderness. St. Paul Parish, all are welcome.
St. Paul National Catholic Church in Belleview has Rev. Mark Niznik, a successful comic for eight years.
It’s the closest you will ever come to a Blues Brothers church that is a sincere Catholic church for future saints and especially sinners.
Scared of Confession and a few other Catholic staples? Give Father Mark a try. If you never felt the Holy Spirit perform through a rabbi, you have been just entering the wrong doorway.

James Otwell
Village of Mallory Square

 

