Marijuana smoker found in wee hours in restaurant parking lot

A suspected marijuana smoker was found in the wee hours in a restaurant parking lot.

An officer was on patrol at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a vehicle backed into a corner space behind the Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant at Village Crossroads shopping center, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer shined a spotlight into the car and saw a man, later identified as 23-year-old John Tyler Davis of Leesburg, smoking a “blunt” style marijuana cigar. Davis tried to pull away, but the officer activated his lights and initiated a traffic stop. When the officer approached Davis’ vehicle, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected.

In addition to marijuana, Davis was found to be in possession of a vaping device that contained THC oil.

He was arrested on charges of possession of THC oil, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.