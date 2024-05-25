These are the deadly days of summer on Florida’s roadways

This week, I teamed up with the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to urge Floridians to be cautious behind the wheel during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer.

Historically, Memorial Day through Labor Day is the most dangerous time of year on the roadways, with an average of seven people dying per day nationwide from accidents involving teen drivers.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16 to 19. More than 2,100 teens are involved in deadly crashes each year, with at least 31% of those crashes occurring during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer.

One of the major contributing factors to these crashes is distracted driving—up 23% since 2020. Whether it’s texting, eating or talking to passengers, these distractions can have deadly consequences.

I urge parents to talk to your teen drivers about being safe on the road, as well as model responsible driving.

Show your kids that obeying traffic laws, avoiding aggressive driving and respecting other motorists are essential components of staying safe on the roadways.

Have constructive conversations and set clear rules and expectations. Encourage them to put their phone down while behind the wheel and to always buckle their seatbelts.

By being responsible drivers, we can make the roads safer, prevent more accidents and continue building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.