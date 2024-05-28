American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for Trump’s golf outings

To the Editor:

Dianne Zugnoni: While you complain about “tax dollars” being used against your cult leader’s hush money scandal to pay off a porn star, perhaps you should enlighten yourself on the amount of tax dollars Mr. Trump took advantage of while playing golf while he was president.

Two hundred and eighty five daytime visits to golf clubs with him playing on at least 142 occasions.

Trump’s golfing trips cost taxpayers $142 million, with trips to Mar-a-Lago onboard Air Force One accounting for $59 million of that total. There are also other items such as Secret Service accommodation or bills for Coast Guard protection at Trump’s Florida property.

But I am sure as a Trump supporter, you do not recall a promise he made in 2016 when he said “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.” Facts.

Nancy Kress

Village of Santiago