Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Sam’s Club employee charged with making $1,717 in fraudulent returns

By Staff Report
A Sam’s Club employee has been charged with making $1,717 worth of fraudulent returns at the store in Lady Lake.

The activities of Sam’s Club employee Janine Kimberly Maldonado Rosario, 48, of Ocala, were the subject of an internal review by the company which determined she had used her own membership to process 77 returns of fresh food items between April 6, 2023 and April 5, 2024, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items were never returned.

Sam’s Club has a policy which prohibits the processing of returns by employees using their own membership or the membership of a person within their household.

Maldonado, who has been a Sam’s Club employee at the same location since 2018, was arrested May 23 on charges of theft and fraud. The New York native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

