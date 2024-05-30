Villager’s daughter throws tomato at man who objected to her vaping

A Villager’s daughter was jailed after allegedly throwing a tomato at a man who objected to her vaping.

Tanya Yurke, 41, who lives with her mother in the Village of Charlotte, is facing multiple felony charges as a result of the alleged attack on her ex-boyfriend, who is 30 years her senior.

Yurke went to the 71-year-old man’s home in The Villages on May 24 on the premise that she wanted him to look at her golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The former couple, who had been in a romantic relationship for one to two months, began to argue over Yurke vaping in his house, where she had previously lived during their courtship.

The man took Yurke’s vaping device and put it in the garage. When Yurke went to the garage to get the vaping device, the man locked the door to the garage. The man had hoped to force Yurke to leave his home, the report said.

She reacted by throwing a set of tools, including a screwdriver that went through the garage wall.

The man allowed Yurke back into the home. Once inside, she threw a tomato at the man. During the altercation, Yurke allegedly tried to take the man’s phone away as well as knocking off his glasses. The man was left with bruises.

He retreated to a bathroom where he sheltered and managed to call 911.

Yurke, who admitted she had been drinking, became “irate” when she was informed she was being arrested. She resisted deputies’ efforts to place her in a patrol car.

She is facing charges of felony assault and felony battery, due to the victim’s age. She was also charged with resisting arrest and preventing use of 911. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,000 bond.