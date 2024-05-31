Driver with license suspended for DUI jailed after caught driving again

A woman whose driver’s license has been suspended in connection with drunk driving conviction was jailed after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Kortney Michael Shaffer, 25, of Homasassa, was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet 2500 van at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Wildwood when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the van had an expired registration.

During a traffic stop, Shaffer admitted her license has been suspended due to a drunk driving conviction. The deputy confirmed that Shaffer’s license had been suspended in 2019.

The Battle Creek, Mich. native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for the expired registration. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.