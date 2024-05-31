Joseph H. Herbst

Joseph H. Herbst, 84, of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024, in The Villages, Florida

Joseph was born in Brooklyn, New York to Henry & Genieve on December 22, 1939. He graduated from Bushwick High School and went on to work at The Hartford Insurance Company for 34 years, where he worked his way up the ladder from mailroom clerk to Office Manager. At The Hartford he met the love of his life Joan and they married on November 26, 1960. He was a veteran of The United States Army. He was a devout Catholic serving in the Church as an altar boy in his early years. In his spare time, he coached and managed men and woman’s softball. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, loved target shooting, swimming and trips to the beach. His most treasured love was his family.

Upon retirement, he moved with his wife Joan to The Villages, Florida in 2004, where he was involved in many activities, including President of his neighborhood social club. His other interests included, golf, softball, woodworking, drawing and painting.

Joseph is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Joan, his father, Henry, his mother Genieve and his sister Jeanette.

Joseph is survived by his children Joseph Jr, (Clare), Philip (Lorraine), and Donna Robles (Alex). Grandchildren Anthony (Emily), Ashley (Mike), Steven (Pinar), Victoria (Christopher), Philip (Brianna). Great grandchildren, Raymond, Lucas, Landon, Sophia, and Cole and his sister Rose (Chicky).

Visitation Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida, following the visitation service will be the funeral service lead by Deacon Dana McCarthy from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Funeral procession to Florida National Cemetery will be lined up on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, please arrive at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home no later than 12:00 p.m. A burial service will follow at Florida National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.