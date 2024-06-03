Gerald William Taylor

Gerald W. Taylor, FL was born in upstate NY on March 21, 1944, raised on a dairy farm with his siblings Robert and Kay.

After graduating high school, he joined the New York Air National Guard, in Syracuse, NY. During his 31 years in the Air Guard, he attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT.

After returning to Central NY, he married Ann Bresett in Antwerp, NY in June 1970. He worked at the New York Air National Guard Hancock Field in Syracuse, NY, until he retired in 1997. His next working life was for a nearby RV dealer until they moved to Spruce Creek South, Summerfield, FL.

The Taylors were soon involved in many church and community activities. Jerry sang in community groups, church choir, as well as the Chimes & Bell Choir. He played Baritone in NY for 20 years and continued as a member of the Lake Concert Band in Leesburg, FL. Jerry and Ann were avid campers over the years; they both served as Officers in their NY club.

Ann was a music teacher, during school breaks and over summertime, they traveled extensively. After his wife of over 48 years passed away in August 2018, Jerry continued his involvement with many activities in Spruce Creek South, always managing to keep himself busy. He was President of the Spruce Creek South monthly magazine.

He served as Manager of the Memorial Stones. He was an active member of the volleyball group, a volunteer at Censible Furnishings in Summerfield. When Jerry had free time, he enjoyed biking, walking, and swimming. He organized the annual event for his numerous retired military friends from the New York Air National Guard here in Florida.

He is survived by his brother, Bob, his sister, Kay from upstate NY, his Foster Sisters, Clair Brownell of Antwerp, NY and Elizabeth Damon of Tampa, FL. He has made many friends over the years and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. George Episcopal Church, located in The Villages, FL on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The burial will immediately follow in the memorial garden of St. George Episcopal Church.