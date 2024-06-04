Lady Lake proclaims first-ever LGBTQ Pride Month

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, the Town of Lady Lake has proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

Mayor Pro Tem Treva Roberts, a resident of The Villages, made the proclamation Monday night during a commission meeting. Mayor Ed Freeman was absent.

Danielle Olivari and Tricia Nicholson of Lake County Pride welcomed the proclamation.

They said they have encountered resistance from other Lake County communities which have been unwilling to make similar proclamations. They listed Clermont, Minneola and Tavares as some of the communities which have been uncooperative with their efforts, which are aimed at encouraging tolerance and acceptance. Mount Dora and Leesburg have made LGBTQ Pride proclamations recognizing the month of June, which has been promoted for nearly 50 years by the LGBTQ community.

You can read Lady Lake’s proclamation at this link: Lady Lake LGBTQ Pride Month