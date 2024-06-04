83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake proclaims first-ever LGBTQ Pride Month

By Meta Minton

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, the Town of Lady Lake has proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

Mayor Pro Tem Treva Roberts, a resident of The Villages, made the proclamation Monday night during a commission meeting. Mayor Ed Freeman was absent.

Lady Lake Mayor Pro Tem Treva Roberts proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month as Tricia Nicholson and Danielle Olivari accept the proclomation
Lady Lake Mayor Pro Tem Treva Roberts. right, proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month as Tricia Nicholson, far left, and Danielle Olivari accept the proclamation.

Danielle Olivari and Tricia Nicholson of Lake County Pride welcomed the proclamation.

They said they have encountered resistance from other Lake County communities which have been unwilling to make similar proclamations. They listed Clermont, Minneola and Tavares as some of the communities which have been uncooperative with their efforts, which are aimed at encouraging tolerance and acceptance. Mount Dora and Leesburg have made LGBTQ Pride proclamations recognizing the month of June, which has been promoted for nearly 50 years by the LGBTQ community.

You can read Lady Lake’s proclamation at this link: Lady Lake LGBTQ Pride Month

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Theft in The Villages is ramping up

A Villager warns that crime is ramping up in The Villages, evidenced by the fact her golf clubs and her husband's golf clubs were stolen while they were at Lake Sumter Landing.

Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Mickey Mouse would be a better choice for president than Joe Biden.

We need the gates in The Villages

A Village of Charlotte resident says we need the gates in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Insurance company canceling policies and still mailing out advertising

A Village of Collier resident can’t figure out why insurance company is canceling homeowners’ policies and at the same time mailing advertisements to residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident writes that it is time for the GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs.

Photos