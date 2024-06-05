93.6 F
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
400-pound suspect nabbed in theft of $1,000 in items at Walmart

By Staff Report
Vincent Michael Darpino 2
Vincent Michael Darpino

A 400-pound shoplifting suspect has been arrested in the theft of more than $1,000 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Vincent Michael Darpino, 38, of Lady Lake, was confronted by loss prevention officers at the store at about 4:15 p.m. Monday when he attempted to leave with a shopping cart which contained $1,010 in merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The loss prevention officers asked him for a receipt, which he could not produce. Darpino, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, pushed past the loss prevention officers and headed for the parking lot.

A deputy found Darpinio in the parking lot and took him into custody. The shoplifting incident was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

Darpino was arrested on a felony charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Seniors are increasing susceptible to crime in The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she feels the pain of a fellow resident who wrote in to describe being the victim of theft in The Villages.

Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, who previously voted for Trump, says the former president got what he deserved when he was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Laura Loomer should not have called for death penalty for Democrats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident agrees Laura Loomer should not have called for the death penalty for Democrats, but adds we are at risk of socialism running amok in the United States.

Theft in The Villages is ramping up

A Villager warns that crime is ramping up in The Villages, evidenced by the fact her golf clubs and her husband's golf clubs were stolen while they were at Lake Sumter Landing.

Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Mickey Mouse would be a better choice for president than Joe Biden.

