400-pound suspect nabbed in theft of $1,000 in items at Walmart

A 400-pound shoplifting suspect has been arrested in the theft of more than $1,000 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Vincent Michael Darpino, 38, of Lady Lake, was confronted by loss prevention officers at the store at about 4:15 p.m. Monday when he attempted to leave with a shopping cart which contained $1,010 in merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The loss prevention officers asked him for a receipt, which he could not produce. Darpino, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, pushed past the loss prevention officers and headed for the parking lot.

A deputy found Darpinio in the parking lot and took him into custody. The shoplifting incident was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

Darpino was arrested on a felony charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.