Grand Oaks Resort retreats on plan for 800 manufactured homes

Grand Oaks Resort has retreated on its plan for 800 manufactured homes at the famed horse park.

The Grand Oaks proposal, which has vigorous opposition from rural neighbors, had been slated to be presented Monday, June 10 before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. The town issued an announcement Wednesday that the meeting has been canceled and Grand Oaks has asked that the item be tabled until the Aug. 12 planning and zoning meeting.

It would appear to be a recognition from Grand Oaks that its plan for the manufactured homes might not be welcomed by Lady Lake, which would be asked to annex the property into the town’s borders.

“We are not surprised Grand Oaks recognizes the proposed development is not in the best interest of this rural community,” said neighbor Kathleen Farner. “We welcome the opportunity to share ideas on a much more acceptable plan that will retain rural lifestyles and avoid all of the negative aspects of a high density development.”

She and her red-clad neighbors have been a constant presence at Lady Lake meetings since the Grand Oaks’ manufactured home plan was unveiled last year.

Grand Oaks wants to bring in the manufactured homes as a new revenue model for the resort made famous by the equestrian theme championed by the late Gloria Austin. A representative for Grand Oaks last year explained that since the new World Equestrian Center opened in Marion County, equestrian events have dried up for smaller venues such as Grand Oaks.

In addition to bringing more traffic and potentially crime, the anti-Grand Oaks forces have warned that the lot rental concept is designed to prey upon those for whom homeownership might otherwise be a challenge. They also contend that Grand Oaks ownership resides far away from the property and will not live with the consequences of bringing the manufactured homes to the tranquil equestrian park.