Diane Marie Skilton

Diane Marie Skilton of The Villages, Florida passed away on June 3, 2024 at the age of 78 surrounded by her husband and two daughters.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 14, 1946 to Joseph and Marie Dvorak but later the family moved to Richland, Washington where she and her brother were raised. In high school, a friend asked the question “Who wants to meet a tall guy?” Diane said “Me” and that is how she met the love of her life, Jeff Skilton. They married on November 28, 1964 and after several moves ended up in Cincinnati, Ohio where they raised their family.

While her children were in school, Diane decided to continue her education also. She attended the University of Cincinnati and graduated with an Associates of Science degree in Microbiology. She worked for numerous companies and developed many lifelong friendships along the way. She was active in the Forest Park Women’s Club and the Northeast Welcomers Club.

Diane was a social person who thoroughly enjoyed her time with family, friends and at neighborhood-get-togethers. She loved to shop, decorate, read and play any kind of game or puzzle.

She loved to travel with her family and was able to visit all 50 states. Jeff and Diane traveled throughout the world their entire married life learning about different cultures, nature and cuisines. They enjoyed sharing these experiences with fellow travelers and their family. Some of her favorite places being, the Galapagos Islands, China, any type of cruise and visiting her family in Cincinnati.

Jeff and Diane decided to spend their retirement years in The Villages, Florida and moved there in 2004. Diane enjoyed playing numerous card games and Mahjong with friends. She had a competitive spirit and delighted in winning-even if it was a mere quarter added to her money bag. She treasured her friends, both old and new, and enjoyed spending time with them at happy-hours, shopping and taking trips.

Her relationships with her daughters and grandkids were incredibly special. She was intentional about spending time with them during the daily activities and also the milestones and life events. Every visit had some kind of adventure and game played-which she usually won. This year, Elliot, her first great-grandchild was born on her birthday.

Left to cherish her memory are: her husband, of almost 60 years, Jeff Skilton; daughters Tracy Singleton (Jerry) and Krista Rothert (Matt); grandchildren Brooke Singleton, Westley Singleton, Tyler Bullock (Lanie), Lindsey Ballou (Taylor), Makenna Toney (Ben), Taylor Witte (Caleb), and Jake Rothert (Kaleigh); great-grandchild Elliot Toney; brother Carl Dvorak (Shirley).