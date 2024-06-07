93.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...

Red-bellied woodpecker peeks out of hiding place in The Villages

By Staff Report

This beautiful red-bellied woodpecker decided to peek out of his hiding place in The Villages for a look. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!

Red-bellied woodpecker peeks out of hiding place in The Villages
Red-bellied woodpecker peeks out of hiding place in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our governor refuses to allow protection for those laboring in the heat

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators who refuse to allow for protection for those who labor in the heat.

Are the residents getting stuck with the tab again?

A Village of Belvedere is suspicious of the announced SECO rate hike and wonders if residents are paying for new infrastructure in the southern end of The Villages.

Surprised we don’t see more accidents at gates

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised we don’t see more accidents at the gates.

Population explosion has brought crime to The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident warns that the population explosion has brought crime to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gate upgrade not doing anything to save my car window motor

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the recent gate upgrade failed to embrace technology that would have lengthened the life of many power window motors in The Villages.

Photos