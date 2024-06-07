Tipster reports registration violation of convicted Massachusetts rapist

An anonymous tipster reported a registration violation of a convicted Massachusetts rapist living in Marion County.

Jean Carlos Perez, 43, of Ocklawaha was booked Wednesday at the Marion County Jail for failure to properly register his address as a sex offender.

The anonymous tipster reported on May 31 that Perez was living at an address at 380 NE 64th Avenue in Ocala. Sheriff’s deputies verified that Perez had not updated his address.

The native of Puerto Rico was convicted in 2004 in Franklin County, Massachusetts on charges of second degree rape and abuse of a child.

He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $15,000 bond.