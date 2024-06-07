93.7 F
The Villages
Friday, June 7, 2024
Two drivers taken to hospital after crash in The Villages

By David Towns

Two drivers were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash Friday morning  in The Villages.

The driver of a Ford Edge at 9:46 a.m. was making a left turn from Laurel Manor Drive to travel southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard, but failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and turned into the path of a white Mercedes, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Two cars were towed from the scene of the crash on Buena Vista Boulevard
Two cars were towed from the scene of the crash on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither driver had passengers traveling with them.

The man driving the Ford Edge was ticketed as a result of the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

