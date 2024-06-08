Cornerstone Hospice hosts golf cart poker run in The Villages

Cornerstone Hospice hosted a golf cart poker run Friday to benefit the American Cancer Society.

More than 27 Villagers and several grandchildren began the run at 11 a.m. The participants started from the Cornerstone Hospice on County Road 466 and ended at 3 p.m. at the Tequila Cantina Mexican Kitchen at Southern Trace Plaza.

The contestants followed a map which took them to Freedom Point and Rehab, UF Health-The Villages Hospital, Freedom Pointe Independent Living, Freedom Pointe Assisted Living, Serenades at The Villages, Buffalo Crossing Health and Rehab, Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living with the finish at Tequila Cantina Mexican Kitchen.

At each facility along the 11.9 mile course, the participants would draw a card to fill their hand which the facility host would then record on the player’s card. The players were eligible to win prizes at the end on the run with the Grand Prize gift basket going to the highest poker hand.

Jackie Voss and her husband Alan rode in two Street Rod golf carts piloted grandsons Mark Ray and Tim Sarmiento as they headed out to try their luck. Both teenagers were excited to join the run in the The Villages.

This poker run was the third time that Cornerstone Hospice has staged the poker run. Brittany Carlson, who works for Cornerstone in the clinical liaison unit, helped organize the poker run. She said all funds raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Heidi Gaumet, volunteer coordinator for hospice was also providing participants with information on opportunities for volunteers. She can be reached at (352) 751-3110 or throug her email at hgaumet@chaptershealth.org.

Golf cart support was provided by One Stop Golf Carts, 16135 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield.