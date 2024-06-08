97.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

Frances Marian Frutchey

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Frances Marian Frutchey
Frances Marian Frutchey

Frances Marian Frutchey, born in Cortland, New York on April 19, 1939, passed away in the comfort of her home in Belleview, Florida on May 6, 2024. She was a Food & Nutrition Specialist who dedicated her career to helping others lead healthier lives.

Frances was a loving and caring individual who could always bring a smile to anyone’s face. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, camping, and taking walks, activities that brought her joy and relaxation.

She is survived by her ride or die grandson; Bradley Bacon, sisters; Elaine Wood and Barbara Fields, children; Janet Maynard, John Bacon, Maryann Foster, and Matthew Frutchey along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her husband; Louis Frutchey, son; James Bacon and brother; Roger Barrows.

A celebration of life in honor of Frances will be held at her home on July 6, 2024. Frances will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of kindness and warmth will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A little clarity would be nice

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to hear a little clarity when her fellow residents make claims. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

We have a right to fly pro-Trump flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle resident says that residents have a right to fly pro-Trump flags.

Golf carts have responsibility at gate crossings

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf cart drivers have some responsibility at gate crossings.

Our governor refuses to allow protection for those laboring in the heat

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators who refuse to allow for protection for those who labor in the heat.

Are the residents getting stuck with the tab again?

A Village of Belvedere is suspicious of the announced SECO rate hike and wonders if residents are paying for new infrastructure in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos