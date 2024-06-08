Frances Marian Frutchey

Frances Marian Frutchey, born in Cortland, New York on April 19, 1939, passed away in the comfort of her home in Belleview, Florida on May 6, 2024. She was a Food & Nutrition Specialist who dedicated her career to helping others lead healthier lives.

Frances was a loving and caring individual who could always bring a smile to anyone’s face. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, camping, and taking walks, activities that brought her joy and relaxation.

She is survived by her ride or die grandson; Bradley Bacon, sisters; Elaine Wood and Barbara Fields, children; Janet Maynard, John Bacon, Maryann Foster, and Matthew Frutchey along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her husband; Louis Frutchey, son; James Bacon and brother; Roger Barrows.

A celebration of life in honor of Frances will be held at her home on July 6, 2024. Frances will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of kindness and warmth will live on in the hearts of those she touched.