Robert John Towner

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Robert John Turner, 71, of Webster, Florida passed away in Zephyrhills, Florida on June 5, 2024. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 7, 1953 to Robert and Susan Towner.

He enjoyed going to church, creating and repairing things, cooking, fishing, sports, and watching true crime shows. He was an animal lover and a jokester.

He is survived by his daughter: Cristina Towner (Joe) of Lehi, Utah; sons: Keith Lindberg (Christina) of Callahan, FL, James Towner (Meagan) of West Palm Beach, FL; grandson: Nicholas John Knapfel of Ligonier, PA; friend; Yvonne Towner of Webster, FL; brothers; Jack Towner of Mesa AZ, Michael Towner of Chicago, IL; nieces: Bianca, Nadia, Gabby; nephews: Christopher and Joshua, and many loving extended family members.

