Sick to my stomach when I saw upside-down flag in The Villages

To the Editor:

After serving overseas many times in my 23-year military career, I represented our country overseas for 21 years as a member of the Department of State Foreign Service. I always felt great pride and respect when I would see the flag of the United Stated being flow at home and around the world. As it flew over our military bases and Embassies, I saw it as a symbol of power and pride, as it flew over our cemeteries in Belleau Wood, Luxembourg, and Normandy, I saw it as a symbol of bravery and courage, as it flew over sporting events, I saw it as a symbol of strength and achievement. The flag of The United States symbolizes everything we cherish as Americans.

As I drove my golf cart down Moyer Loop this morning, I saw our great flag being flow upside down with a Trump 2024 flag to make a political point. In 1969 the Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment gives a person the right to do that, but I just can’t understand how disrespecting the symbol of our great county furthers a person’s political cause. I have no problem with the 2024 Trump flag, and I fully support the First Amendment, but it just made me sick to my stomach.

Please fly the political flag of your choice, but can’t we all agree to leave the great symbol of our country out of it.

Keith Reling

Village of Osceola Hills

US Navy SEABEE Retired

